“Students may have concerns over how the school will use the new power. It is not what an open, pluralistic environment should be.”

Workers remove a part of the “Pillar of Shame” statue, installed at HKU to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing, in 2021. Photo: Sam Tsang

Fu King-wa, a graduate and academic staff representative, said he had no idea why the university had asked for the amendment, which will not cover teaching staff.

Advertisement

“When seeking knowledge, a scholar doesn’t pay much attention to disrespect or not,” the professor at the university’s journalism and media studies centre said.

“A decent scientist should take critical questions and unwelcome comments seriously, no matter how offensive or disrespectful it may be.”

The proposal was signed off by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, the university’s chancellor, on Tuesday.

It is expected to be gazetted on Friday and to start the legislative process next Wednesday, a document submitted to the Legislative Council said.

“The proposed amendment statute has gone through the internal procedure in the University of Hong Kong, which involved its relevant departments and faculties, the senate, the council and the court,” the document read.

Advertisement

“In drawing up the recommendation of adding ‘conduct considered to be bringing the university into disrepute’ … references have been made to similar provisions at other professional organisations and institutions.”

The university did not define what would constitute “disrepute” in the document, but said similar provisions existed in many city and overseas institutions, including the University of Birmingham, University College London and the University of Edinburgh in Britain.

Advertisement

The university said it would set up a disciplinary committee made up of three academics and two student representatives to handle complaints made under the new statute if it is approved.

The amendment also sought to increase the two pools of academic and student representatives from 20 to 30 people each.

The university said the move would “enhance the flexibility in the appointment of disciplinary committee members”.

Advertisement

The university has been criticised in the past for cracking down on academic freedom.

It removed the “Pillar of Shame” sculpture that had stood since 2008 at one of the campus’s main entrances two years ago.

The sculpture was created as a memorial to the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing.

Advertisement