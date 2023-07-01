Teachers and students should be made aware of their responsibilities to defend national security under the patriotic education bill , which Hong Kong authorities sought to strengthen, the education minister has said. Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin on Saturday also said that the city would send more teachers to visit the mainland in the coming year to foster mainstream values of “loving the country and Hong Kong” which were also in line with the “one country, two systems” governing principle. It was the first time Choi weighed in on the proposed national bill on patriotic education, scrutinised by China’s top legislative body – the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee – earlier this week. It is now under public consultation. Article 22 of the bill states the country will adopt measures to strengthen awareness of its history and culture among those in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan to safeguard national unity. Article 14 also noted that schools at all levels and of all types should integrate patriotic education into their curriculums. While Starry Lee Wai-king, the city’s sole representative in the apex body, suggested Hong Kong would not be legally obliged to enforce the new national law, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu expected the city to meet the requirements of the bill with ease. “The patriotic values are reflected in the conscious awareness of safeguarding national security,” Choi addressed students, teachers and others from the education sector in Mandarin at an event to celebrate the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule on Saturday. “Only by establishing a sense of mission towards the nation, understanding the rights, obligations, and responsibilities that a citizen should have, can one care about the development of the country and consciously safeguard its security,” she added. Hong Kong not obliged to apply new national law on patriotic education: Starry Lee Choi vowed the government would cooperate with the country to implement patriotic education. She added that more teacher-focused mainland tours would be organised to equip educators to cultivate students’ national identity. According to a circular issued to schools on Friday, participation in a three- to four-day study tour to the mainland would be one of the training requirements for promoted teachers in the next academic year starting from September. The tours included seminars and visits to schools, enterprises and cultural sites to provide teachers with “direct personal experience for deeper understanding” of the country’s development, it stated. Hong Kong teachers ask Beijing for more freedom to implement patriotic education Wong Kam-leung, who chairs the 37,000-strong Beijing-friendly Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers, told the Post that the city’s first patriotic education centre he ran would host events themed on traditional Chinese culture and values, alongside the ones about national security, development and identity. The centre, which marked its first anniversary on Saturday, would be upgraded to display the nation’s aerospace models in the coming year, according to Wong. Several tertiary institutions, including the University of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, held flag-raising ceremonies to celebrate the handover anniversary on Saturday. PolyU’s event was attended by around 600 staff, students and alumni.