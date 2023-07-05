Non-local admissions to undergraduate programmes in Hong Kong fall under a quota system. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong universities can ‘double intake of non-local students’ under proposal to attract more talent to city
- Proposal will not affect the number of subsidised places for Hongkongers as non-local students will pay tuition fees in full, source says
- Intake of non-local students would jump from around 3,000 to 6,000 in the 2024-25 academic year, based on the number of publicly funded first-year degree places
Non-local admissions to undergraduate programmes in Hong Kong fall under a quota system. Photo: Nora Tam