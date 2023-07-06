The Education Bureau says the reduction in discretionary spaces will be implemented on a trial basis for three academic years starting from 2023-24. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong students may have harder time getting preferred school spots as city halves number of ‘door-knocking’ places for Secondary One classes
- Hong Kong Subsidised Secondary Schools Council welcomes decision by Education Bureau, as practice of students switching schools creates ‘musical chairs effect’
- Bureau says only one out of two spots set aside for repeat students can be used to enrol pupils unhappy with school places after announcement of central allocation results
