Students at St Paul’s Co-educational College receive their IB results. Photo: Jonathan Wong
23 Hong Kong students attain perfect scores in International Baccalaureate exams, down from 93 last year
- Decline in top scorers in city follows global trend, with only 179 candidates achieving full marks compared with 640 the previous year
- The 2023 cohort experienced limited disruption to studies due to Covid, IB says
Students at St Paul’s Co-educational College receive their IB results. Photo: Jonathan Wong