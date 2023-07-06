Students at St Paul’s Co-educational College receive their IB results. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Education in Hong Kong
23 Hong Kong students attain perfect scores in International Baccalaureate exams, down from 93 last year

  • Decline in top scorers in city follows global trend, with only 179 candidates achieving full marks compared with 640 the previous year
  • The 2023 cohort experienced limited disruption to studies due to Covid, IB says

SCMP Reporters

Updated: 10:00am, 6 Jul, 2023

