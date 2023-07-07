Universities in Hong Kong can accept more non-local students, but campus facilities and teaching staff numbers must be reviewed to ensure the increase in undergraduates can be accommodated, the education minister has said. Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin on Friday also said the government would consider setting up scholarships to encourage non-local graduates to work in the city. “Our excellent higher education has the potential to serve more non-local students, and we can also boost our local students’ learning and broaden their horizons through internationalisation and diversity,” she said. The Post earlier reported that the University Grants Committee (UGC), an advisory body responsible for funding needs, had proposed doubling the number of non-local undergraduates admitted to publicly funded universities in the 2024-25 academic year to about 6,000. Authorities aim to attract more talent to the city by raising the ceiling for non-local students from 20 per cent to 40 per cent of the local intake. The proposal, which was submitted to the Education Bureau, will not affect the number of subsidised places for Hongkongers as non-local students will still need to pay full tuition fees. Hong Kong universities can ‘double non-local intake’ under plan to attract talent According to the latest government data, the percentage of non-local undergraduates at the University of Hong Kong and the University of Science and Technology reached 23.7 per cent and 22.4 per cent respectively in the 2021-22 academic year, while the average for the eight institutions was 18 per cent. Choi was asked by lawmaker Rock Chen Chung-nin about the plan at a Legislative Council’s education panel meeting on Friday. She said there were some limitations that needed to be considered before increasing the numbers, including university facilities, space, student hostel capacity and the number of teaching staff. “We will discuss these limitations with institutions. We have the potential to cater to more non-local students but we also need to be prepared,” she said. “Learning support also needs to be enhanced for non-local students.” 23 Hong Kong students attain perfect score in IB exams, down from 93 last year Lawmaker Chen also asked Choi whether the government would consider setting up scholarships for non-local students with the condition that they would stay in Hong Kong for a period of time after graduation, as it could help attract new talent. Choi said she would consider introducing such scholarships, but average graduates with expertise in an area that was in high demand would be targeted. A spokesman for the grants committee said universities could educate students from outside Hong Kong without using public money to foster a diverse learning environment. He said the committee was consulting different stakeholders about the limit for non-local students. The Post has reached out to the Heads of Universities Committee, which represents the eight public universities, for comment. Publicly funded universities in the city charge non-local undergraduates between HK$140,000 (US$17,900) and HK$182,000 annually, while local students pay HK$42,100 a year.