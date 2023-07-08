The number of students enrolled at schools under the direct subsidy scheme has reached its lowest level since 2007. Photo: Winson Wong
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong students from across border expected to fill spots at city’s semi-private schools, as enrolment rate hits 16-year low

  • Number of students enrolled at 59 secondary schools covered by direct subsidy scheme has fallen to 43,892 students, marks third year of declines
  • Education sector leader says some spots at schools already filled by students from mainland following easing of cross-border travel curbs in February

William Yiu

Updated: 10:41pm, 8 Jul, 2023

