Two-thirds of applicants have been given their first choice of Hong Kong secondary school through the central allocation system, a slight drop on last year, education authorities have said. Pupils will be told their result on Tuesday, but families who were disappointed might find it more difficult this year to approach their preferred schools – known as “door-knocking” – after the Education Bureau announced last week it would reduce the number of places available because of falling school rolls. The Education Bureau on Monday said 50,508 Primary Six children, 1,060 more than last year, joined the secondary school places allocation system for the next academic year. Pupils were allocated places at secondary schools in two stages. Youngsters in the first group were granted school places based on discretionary factors, such as academic and interview performance. Pupils could apply direct to any two schools in this phase and the results were released in March. Children who failed to secure a place at the discretionary stage were placed in the computer-based central allocation system, where they could pick up to 30 schools in their “school net” – catchment areas – based on their home addresses. About 66 per cent of pupils got their first pick through the central allocation system, down on last year’s record high of 71 per cent. Eighty per cent of pupils either received offers at the discretionary stage or their top pick in the central allocation, down from 83 per cent last year. About 91 per cent of 12-year-olds were allocated one of their two discretionary place choices or one of their top three picks by central allocation, down from last year’s figure of 94 per cent. Hong Kong schools told to halve number of ‘door-knocking’ spots for Secondary One classes The bureau, confirming an earlier report by the Post, said last Wednesday that schools could only use one of the two places reserved by Secondary One classes for pupils who had to repeat a year to enrol children unhappy with their allocated schools. “After careful consideration and listening to the opinions of stakeholders, the Education Bureau decided that only one repeater quota in each Secondary One class can be used to admit non-repeaters starting from the 2023-24 school year,” schools were told last week. The bureau added that the new policy ensured the places would be used for their original purpose. Schools agreed the reduction in door-knocking places would help to prevent a “musical chair effect” where pupils switched schools, which could threaten the survival of some education institutions because of the decline in the pupil population. The bureau said all pupils who took part in the central allocation process should visit their primary schools on Tuesday to collect allocation and admission slips for secondary education. Parents will also be notified by SMS messages. Education officials added the registration period for secondary schools would be held on Thursday and Friday. Hong Kong authorities plan to cut ‘door-knocking’ places to help unpopular schools Chu Kwok-keung, the principal of a school near the border and a lawmaker for the education constituency, said the return of pupils from mainland China after travel restrictions were dropped in February was one of the reasons for the rate of top choice successes coming down. “After the pandemic, some students across the borders applied for Primary Six in the North district”, he explained. “As I know, more than 200 Primary Six students in our districts were allocated their secondary school places in Kowloon due to keen competition, and the number is more than last year.” Chu added another reason for the rate coming down was more parents and pupils being aggressive in their choice of traditionally popular schools as they may have thought the emigration wave meant there would be less competition. Polly Chan Suk-yee, the principal of Yaumati Catholic Primary School (Hoi Wang Road) and the vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Aided Primary School Heads Association, said the children of successful applicants through the Top Talent Pass Scheme had increased school rolls. She said the scheme, launched by the government last December, had boosted the number of Primary Six pupils entering the allocation process, as well as bolstering numbers in other years. “Not only Primary Six, our schools received numerous applications from mainland talent to apply for different grades for their kids. Other schools shared the same observations,” she explained.