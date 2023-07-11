Happy students receive their allocation results at Yaumati Catholic Primary School. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong principal urges parents against aggressively seeking out preferred campuses amid secondary school allocation woes
- Some 66 per cent of primary school pupils secured their top choice this year, down from last year’s record of 71 per cent
- Authorities have also halved quotas for schools to accept students who directly approach them after being dissatisfied with their assigned school
