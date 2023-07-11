Happy students receive their allocation results at Yaumati Catholic Primary School. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong principal urges parents against aggressively seeking out preferred campuses amid secondary school allocation woes

  • Some 66 per cent of primary school pupils secured their top choice this year, down from last year’s record of 71 per cent
  • Authorities have also halved quotas for schools to accept students who directly approach them after being dissatisfied with their assigned school

Leopold Chen
Leopold Chen and William Yiu

Updated: 1:13pm, 11 Jul, 2023

