Canada has the lowest barrier to entry for Hongkongers among Western nations that have set up pathways to permanent residency. Photo: Shutterstock
Hongkongers offered easier pathway to permanent residency in Canada after outcry by older graduates
- Hongkongers can apply for permanent residency after working in country for one year and will no longer need postsecondary education to be eligible
- Change comes after outcry by some applicants that previous youth-focused policy was unfair to immigrants who had long since left university
Canada has the lowest barrier to entry for Hongkongers among Western nations that have set up pathways to permanent residency. Photo: Shutterstock