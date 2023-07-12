Canada has the lowest barrier to entry for Hongkongers among Western nations that have set up pathways to permanent residency. Photo: Shutterstock
Canada has the lowest barrier to entry for Hongkongers among Western nations that have set up pathways to permanent residency. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Education

Hongkongers offered easier pathway to permanent residency in Canada after outcry by older graduates

  • Hongkongers can apply for permanent residency after working in country for one year and will no longer need postsecondary education to be eligible
  • Change comes after outcry by some applicants that previous youth-focused policy was unfair to immigrants who had long since left university

William Yiu

Updated: 1:26am, 12 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Canada has the lowest barrier to entry for Hongkongers among Western nations that have set up pathways to permanent residency. Photo: Shutterstock
Canada has the lowest barrier to entry for Hongkongers among Western nations that have set up pathways to permanent residency. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE