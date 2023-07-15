Daphne Chan (left), winner of this year’s sportsperson award, with world champion Siobhan Haughey at the ceremony. Photo: SCMP
Education in Hong Kong
Student of the Year Awards honour 37 Hong Kong secondary school pupils over academic achievements, community work

  • Peony Sham, 17, scores top prize for volunteering and spearheading mental health initiative at annual event organised by Post and sponsored by Jockey Club
  • Chief Secretary Eric Chan says awardees are ‘leaders of tomorrow’, encourages young people to broaden horizons

Sue Ng

Updated: 7:30pm, 15 Jul, 2023

