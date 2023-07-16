Yu Chun Keung Memorial College was one of the first schools in Hong Kong to get to grips with ChatGPT in the classroom. Photo: Edmond So
ChatGPT helps Hong Kong students with critical thinking, but teachers stay ahead with human touch
- Kowloon school’s head start using AI in classrooms lets its students see pros and cons of tech tool
- Integrating AI in language and history lessons makes for livelier discussions, better prep for exams
