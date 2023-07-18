HKEAA officials Kenneth Chu, Professor Ricardo Mak, Professor Wei Xiang-dong and Choy Siu-kwan . Photo: Yik Yeung-man
4 Hong Kong students achieve perfect score in university entrance exams, marking 7-year low

  • Top scorers were among 48,762 candidates who sat for DSE paper between April 21 and May 18
  • This year marks last batch of students sitting liberal studies exam since it was gradually replaced by citizenship and social development subject in 2021

William Yiu

Updated: 4:38pm, 18 Jul, 2023

