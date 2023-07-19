Students receive their DSE results at St Paul’s Co- educational College. Photo: Sam Tsang
Students receive their DSE results at St Paul’s Co- educational College. Photo: Sam Tsang
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

3 elite Hong Kong schools behind city’s 4 top DSE scorers in university entrance exams

  • Of the four star pupils, two are from St Paul’s Co-educational College in Central; last year, 11 top scorers each came from different schools
  • Biggest improvement in grades came from Chinese Language, while English subject saw largest decline

William Yiu

Updated: 10:44am, 19 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Students receive their DSE results at St Paul’s Co- educational College. Photo: Sam Tsang
Students receive their DSE results at St Paul’s Co- educational College. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE