Classmates Avnerk Brar Kaur (left) and Gwyneth Tajanlangit Singculan celebrate their results from this year’s DSE exams. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong DSE 2023: ethnic minority, special needs pupils look to the future after earning university places
- Pupils from ethnic minority groups celebrate good news after university entrance exams and hope hard work can trump discrimination
- University sports scheme also helps students with special needs to pursue further studies and lay foundations for life outside athletics
