Legco has blocked a public hearing on controversial changes proposed for Chinese University’s governing council. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Legco has blocked a public hearing on controversial changes proposed for Chinese University’s governing council. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Legco blocks Hong Kong public hearing to discuss controversial proposal to change make-up of Chinese University’s governing council

  • One lawmaker behind bill says he fears public hearing would lead to ‘attacks on individuals’; Legco members opt for written statements instead
  • Others, however, insist a public hearing would be open and transparent and ask if university has had chance to properly discuss proposal

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 9:52pm, 21 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Legco has blocked a public hearing on controversial changes proposed for Chinese University’s governing council. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Legco has blocked a public hearing on controversial changes proposed for Chinese University’s governing council. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE