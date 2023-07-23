Hong Kong’s two major university entrance exams, the International Baccalaureate (IB) and Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE), made headlines this year for a decline in the number of students with perfect scores. Only 23 out of 2,275 IB candidates achieved top marks this year, compared with 93 in 2022. The DSE, with 48,762 candidates, also saw a record low of only four students with perfect scores across all seven subjects. But the city’s IB results were in line with the global trend, with 179 candidates worldwide achieving the perfect score of 45, down from 640 last year. ChatGPT gets Hong Kong students thinking, but teachers stay ahead with human touch Overall, Hong Kong remains a place where students excel in the IB, their scores consistently surpassing the global average. The Post looks at the reasons behind the city’s success and why some consider it an “IB factory”. 1. What is the IB? The Swiss-based IB Diploma Programme, which lasts two years, is an internationally recognised university entrance qualification. In Hong Kong, where most students sit the DSE, the IB is offered at only 71 international and private schools which charge high fees. IB students’ scores are based on a mix of final exam results and assignments done during their two years, unlike DSE candidates who are graded almost entirely on their final tests. Students in the IB programme have to complete three core elements – a 4,000-word extended essay, a theory of knowledge course, and a creativity, activity and service component. They choose subjects from six groups: studies in language and literature; language acquisition; individuals and societies; sciences; mathematics; and the arts. Exam results account for about 80 per cent of their final grade, with the rest based on their performance in assignments marked by their teachers. International school fees for IB students range from HK$120,000 to HK$192,000 (US$24,560) per year, while local private institutions charge between HK$26,240 and HK$100,000 annually. 2. How well do local IB students perform? They do very well. The global IB pass rate fell from 85.6 per cent last year to 79 this year, but Hong Kong’s pass rate rose from 95 per cent to 97.7 per cent. Over the past five years, Hong Kong candidates have consistently surpassed the global average by about six points. Even with fewer perfect scorers this year, the city’s average IB score of 36.4 stayed in the excellent range, higher than the global average of 30.24. There were 706 students who scored more than 40 points. The average scores are even higher in some elite schools. For example, Diocesan Boys' School in Mong Kok had an average score of 42 points and the German Swiss International School on The Peak obtained an average score of 40 points. "Hong Kong students are very good at taking exams and studying. They are taught how to take exams from a very young age," said Ruth Benny, the founder of education consultancy Top Schools. 3. Do IB results reflect how students are picked? Educators have said it is not surprising that the relatively small number of students who sit the IB do so well. Benny said there was a "selective process" at play, with some schools allowing only their top students into the programme. A local teacher, who has taught in both the DSE and IB programmes for 10 years and preferred to stay anonymous, said it was unfair to compare the two. Referring to the IB schools, she said: "First, they are rich schools that have resources to choose the IB programme, and secondly, they can select the best students for the programme." She explained that institutions which did not hand-pick their IB students, such as English Schools Foundation schools which allowed all students to do the IB, would not be able to achieve an average of 41 points. The average score for ESF schools this year was 36.1 points. 4. Do wealthy students perform better? Associate professor Tan Cheng-yong, of the University of Hong Kong’s education faculty, said the IB schools’ success reflected the high socioeconomic status of their students. “Because the fees are so exorbitant overall, we can expect that a certain group and profile of students will be attracted to IB schools,” he said. “Parents, teachers and school leaders are aspirational because they know these kids have the resources and the ability to actually do well after graduation. They can go to top universities, they are less restrained by economics.” He said international schools also had a high number of foreign teachers who were usually motivated, highly qualified and aware of latest teaching strategies, all of which benefited students. Tan said that in Hong Kong, parents, society and the government all worked to help children succeed, but those in IB schools had an edge. “In IB schools, because of the extra factors that students have from schools and home, they benefit double from the very positive climate that they are learning in.” 5. Is the IB better than DSE? Charles Wu, IB coordinator at the elite Diocesan Boys’ School, which offers both programmes, said it was not fair to compare the two. He said both offered a pathway to university in Hong Kong and internationally, and the number of top scorers did not reflect the value of the two programmes. “Depending on the year, it might be more difficult to get a top score,” he said. Education consultant Benny said the IB programme offered “excellent preparation” for students interested in studying overseas, and aimed to develop an inquiring mind, encouraging critical thinking, creativity and independent learning. On the other hand, the DSE focused on Chinese, English and mathematics as core subjects, along with other electives, and was often considered more content-based, requiring more memorisation and rote learning. A tutor from All Round Education Academy, a tutorial centre mainly for international school students, said some parents valued the creativity and independent learning of the IB programme. “A lot of parents think the DSE does not really teach their children to think for themselves, they just have to cram a lot of material, whereas the IB is more about really being a critical thinker,” said the tutor, who preferred to remain anonymous. 6. If you’re bad at Chinese, should you choose IB? Some local students prefer being in the IB programme to avoid sitting the DSE’s Chinese exam, dubbed the “paper of death” for those who do not do well in the language. Chloe Kwok, 15, is transferring to Li Po Chun United World College for the IB Diploma Programme this year. “I’m not good at Chinese … and IB Chinese is less demanding,” she said, indicating that she hoped to go to university in Britain. Clarisse Poon, 13, from St Paul’s Co-educational College, hoped to do the IB curriculum too. “A major advantage of the IB is that scores are accumulated from coursework in addition to the examination,” she said. “In this way, the assessment is more comprehensive and predictable than DSE, and less stressful.”