A petition backing a counter-proposal to reform CUHK’s council has been launched in response to a controversial proposal by lawmakers. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese University saga: 877 sign petition backing counterproposal to reform Hong Kong varsity’s governing body

  • Petition created in response to private members’ bill by three lawmakers to overhaul CUHK’s governing body and allow external appointees to dominate council
  • Signatories include university vice-president Eric Ng, as well as alumni Greater Bay Airlines chief executive Stanley Hui and Lingnan University president Leonard Cheng

Harvey KongLeopold Chen
Harvey Kong and Leopold Chen

Updated: 9:19am, 25 Jul, 2023

