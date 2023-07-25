Pupils from Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point take part in a flag-raising ceremony at the school. Photo: Nora Tam
Xi Jinping sends personal letter to Hong Kong pupils, encourages them to learn country’s history and develop national pride
- Country’s paramount leader replies to letter from Form Four pupils at North Point’s Pui Kiu Middle School
- ‘Patriotism is the core of the spirit of the Chinese nation. Hong Kong compatriots have a glorious tradition of patriotism and love for Hong Kong,’ Xi writes
