Mainland Chinese talent drawn to Hong Kong under a new scheme have begun settling in, with some complaining that it is hard to get their children into schools in the city. Parents who spoke to the Post said school admission tests were hard and their children’s lack of proficiency in English and Cantonese proved a problem. Some said they were sending their children for lessons in both languages. One principal said he had to turn away applicants who could not speak Cantonese, the school’s medium of instruction for Chinese classes. Easier than a library card? Mainlanders seek pastures new with Hong Kong visa The Top Talent Pass Scheme introduced last December offered successful applicants a two-year visa. Candidates must have earned no less than HK$2.5 million (US$320,500) over the past 12 months or be graduates of one of the world’s top 100 universities who have worked for three of the past five years. Graduates from the world’s top 100 universities in the past five years with less than three years of experience may also apply, but the number is capped at 10,000 annually. Those who are not graduates of these universities are also eligible if they earned an annual salary of HK$2.5 million or more in the year before they apply. Successful applicants are allowed to bring their spouses and children to settle in Hong Kong. According to the Immigration Department, there were 25,961 successful main applicants as of June, and 22,751 dependent visas were issued. More than 95 per cent of the approved applications so far have been for mainlanders, the Post reported earlier. Information and technology sector professional Jessica Liu, 32, said she would be moving to Hong Kong with her husband and their two daughters, aged eight and 1½ years. Finding a school for her elder girl proved a challenge. She said she applied to nearly 20 primary schools, but not many offered places. The schools’ entrance assessments were a hurdle. “Hong Kong schools have higher requirements for English than mainland ones,” she said. “For interviews, some schools emphasise proficiency in Cantonese.” She said her family did not speak any Cantonese. Hong Kong approves 1,400 applications for new talent scheme in 7 days The Education Bureau said it did not have figures for the number of students who came to Hong Kong via the Top Talent Pass Scheme. Davis Chan Wai-lun, principal of Wah Yan College, Hong Kong, an elite school, said there was a sharp rise in applications this year from the mainland and some were top-notch students. “There was a boy who has been the first in class and never dropped to second place out of about 300 students in his grade on the mainland,” he said. He did not accept that boy because there were no more school places, adding he had to turn down others due to a lack of fluency in Cantonese. “Because we teach Chinese in Cantonese, we will not accept applicants who do not understand Cantonese. Teaching the subject in Mandarin, for now, is not on our agenda,” Chan said. “In the long run, we may need to consider opening options for students to choose to study Chinese in Mandarin.” Chan said some students from across the border who previously studied in Hong Kong and went back to the mainland during the Covid-19 pandemic had returned to the city too. Tightened rules for Hong Kong talent visa schemes after Chinese biophysicist saga Cindy Xu, who is from Guangzhou, obtained a Top Talent Visa to work in the financial sector but said it was a “miserable” experience finding a secondary school for her 12-year-old son. Disappointed with the school he was allocated in July, the boy began approaching ones he preferred directly, a practice referred to in Hong Kong as “door-knocking”. Out of eight secondary schools he approached, only one invited him to an interview, only to reject him. Xu said her son was a top student in Guangzhou and active in extracurricular activities, but the Hong Kong schools did not recognise his mainland results. He ended up at a school in Kowloon Tong that Xu described as being “friendly to mainlanders”, but he will have to travel 40 minutes to get there from their home in Sai Ying Pun. As new arrivals, Xu said the family had little knowledge of the city’s education system, and were at a loss because there was no comprehensive information available to them. “All we could do was search on the internet or ask other new arrivals,” she said. “I suggest the government set up a hotline or provide an email to handle inquiries from new arrivals.” Mainland Chinese told not to misuse Hong Kong talent visas to have babies in city Mainland couple Cecilia Wang Wenxi and Ray Jiang Lei, both 35, had a happier account of settling in with their two sons, aged 7½ and 1½. The couple, both Chinese University graduates, said they appreciated the education system in Hong Kong which would give their two sons time for activities other than schoolwork. The older boy, William, had adapted well in his class after three months at a Hong Kong primary school in Kowloon Tong. Wang said he had a warm welcome when he started school in March, even though he did not speak any Cantonese. “The teacher asked a student who speaks good Mandarin to take care of him, and after class, many students came to greet him and showed him around the campus,” she said. Jiang, a stock investor, applied for the talent scheme a day after it was announced and was approved within days on January 2. Wang said language, especially English, was the biggest challenge her son faced. “When William first came to Hong Kong, he could not even spell a word. And we were desperate when he did his first dictation assignment,” Wang said. “We had to spend more time outside school on his English, and we eventually saw an improvement. William got full marks in his third dictation.” The whole family attended Cantonese classes on weekends. Wang was pleased that William learned quickly and could even answer his teachers’ questions in Cantonese. The couple’s younger son, Ethan, is living with his grandparents in Shenzhen. The family plan to bring him to Hong Kong to start kindergarten. Hong Kong to cast ‘far wider net than that of Singapore’ in talent push Alyssa Wang, an accountant from Shenzhen, said it was a smooth process getting her five-year-old daughter into a kindergarten in Tuen Mun. She succeeded with only one application and the teachers were nice, speaking good Mandarin to them. For now, the family is still living in Shenzhen and the girl crosses the border daily to attend kindergarten. Wang said the family would move to Hong Kong if the girl continued to primary school in the city. She also said she was not worried about her daughter experiencing culture shock in kindergarten. “Immersed in a Cantonese-speaking environment, a little girl like her can pick up Cantonese very quickly,” Wang said. “English might be a challenge, and to prepare her for the new semester in September, I signed her up for tutoring classes by foreign teachers.”