A petition calling for the Legislative Council to reject the proposal has garnered almost 1,600 signatures. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Explainer |
What is the bill calling for changes to Chinese University’s governing council and why is it so controversial?
- Three lawmakers have proposed reforming the council to allow external appointees to dominate it
- Opponents say Legco’s bills committee should wait until after the council has discussed the bill before moving it forward
A petition calling for the Legislative Council to reject the proposal has garnered almost 1,600 signatures. Photo: K. Y. Cheng