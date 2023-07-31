A petition calling for the Legislative Council to reject the proposal has garnered almost 1,600 signatures. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Explainer |
What is the bill calling for changes to Chinese University’s governing council and why is it so controversial?

  • Three lawmakers have proposed reforming the council to allow external appointees to dominate it
  • Opponents say Legco’s bills committee should wait until after the council has discussed the bill before moving it forward

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 11:00am, 31 Jul, 2023

