Brilliant Education closed its centres without warning on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Parents tell Hong Kong’s Consumer Council closed tutorial company Brilliant Education owes HK$561,000 for prepaid lessons

  • Consumer Council receives 48 complaints from parents about prepaid tuition fees, with one case reporting a loss of over HK$50,000
  • Parents prepaid for lessons to take advantage of discounts offered for prepayments by existing pupils

Ambrose Li
Ambrose Li

Updated: 3:00pm, 31 Jul, 2023

