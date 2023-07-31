Brilliant Education closed its centres without warning on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Parents tell Hong Kong’s Consumer Council closed tutorial company Brilliant Education owes HK$561,000 for prepaid lessons
- Consumer Council receives 48 complaints from parents about prepaid tuition fees, with one case reporting a loss of over HK$50,000
- Parents prepaid for lessons to take advantage of discounts offered for prepayments by existing pupils
Brilliant Education closed its centres without warning on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee