“Our investigation found that the centre was still selling prepaid class packages in July. After the company announced its closure, the person in charge did not offer any appropriate follow-up arrangements,” said Aggie Tsang Hoi-Ting, divisional commander of the Unfair Trade Practice Investigation Division One.

“We have reasons to believe that the education centre in question continued to receive prepaid tuition fees during the period when it could not maintain its operation.”

Advertisement

She said customs would continue to look into the company’s operations and financial situation, adding the possibility of more arrests had not been ruled out.

The maximum amount claimed by a single Brilliant Education customer is HK$50,000. Photo: Dickson Lee

Brilliant Education, which was founded in 1996 and operated five centres in Kornhill, Chai Wan, Shau Kei Wan, Ho Man Tin and Siu Sai Wan, closed all of its branches on Saturday, leaving parents shocked and desperate to reclaim the tuition fee the company owed them.

The company had a record of owing rent to landlords at some of the centres, according to Tsang.

Many parents said the closure was abrupt and they were unsure how to get back the money they had paid months in advance.

Customs revealed more about the case on Wednesday (left to right): Rachel Fong, group head of the Unfair Trade Practice Investigation Group; and Aggie Tsang, divisional commander of the Unfair Trade Practice Investigation Division One. Photo: Jelly Tse

The Education Bureau earlier said the company’s Ho Man Tin centre was not registered officially and it had not been told of the shutdown.

Advertisement

Under the ordinance, wrongly accepting payment refers to a trader taking money for a product with no intention of providing it, or planning to supply one that is “materially different” from the original, or being unable to offer the good or service within a specified or reasonable period.

Those who are charged could face the maximum fine of HK$500,000 and up to five years’ imprisonment.

Tsang advised the public to be aware of the risks involved in prepaid services.

Advertisement

A WhatsApp group had been set up by aggrieved customers and employees with 629 people joining by 9pm on Monday.

The Post earlier reported that 181 parents in the group claimed the company owed them HK$1.5 million in total. More than HK$220,000 of salary had also yet to be paid to 11 full-time and part-time tutors.