Hong Kong lawmakers have warned they will consider invoking their special powers to investigate governance issues at Chinese University, amid discussions on a controversial proposal to overhaul its council. Reverend Peter Koon Ho-ming, who sits on a committee scrutinising a bill to overhaul the university’s governing body, on Wednesday said one-third of the 15 members had explored whether to use the Legislative Council (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance to investigate issues revealed at its meetings. What is the bill calling for changes to Chinese University’s governing council? “I personally do not exclude the possibility of using the power if it becomes a ‘Rashomon’ incident,” Koon said, using a term for a single event that is described differently by different people. “I mainly want to find out the truth,” he said, adding that lawmakers were shocked by problems centred on the governing council. He was referring to a string of claims by council chairman Professor John Chai Yat-chiu, who told lawmakers last Friday he had been bypassed in setting meeting agendas and was not informed about the salary and a bonus paid to vice-chancellor Rocky Tuan Sung-chi. Koon said he might use Legco’s power if Tuan was again absent for the third bills committee meeting on Friday or denied the council chairman’s claims. He brushed off concerns that an investigation could affect the institution’s autonomy, saying the governing council might have failed to manage the university and needed to be reformed. University council backs reform but no full support for Hong Kong lawmakers’ plan Under the ordinance, Legco has the power to summon anyone to testify or give evidence before the council, its committees and subcommittees. Lawmakers last exercised the power in 2012. Former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying targeted Tuan on social media and urged lawmakers to use their power to investigate the university head in a Facebook post three days ago. Tuan became a target of pro-Beijing politicians after the 2019 social unrest , as some accused him of sympathising with student protesters. Despite criticisms, he was reappointed as vice-chancellor for a further three-year period in April last year. He was not present at the two bills committee meetings held in the past two weeks. The bill, which was proposed by three lawmakers, seeks to greatly reduce the size of the governing council and limit the influence of university staff. Lawmaker Dennis Leung Tsz-wing, who sits on the bills committee, said he would consider using Legco’s powers to look into governance issues at the university if Chai still could not get the information on Tuan’s contract and bonus by Friday’s meeting. “However, we hope to give a chance for the university council to handle their governance issues better … if the situation has improved and we can know all the information we need, we will hope to not use the ordinance,” he said. Despite this, he noted that if there was an instance of someone trying to protect themselves or refusing to change after making a mistake, the lawmakers would need to follow up. Hong Kong lawmakers slam ‘disorganised’ Chinese University governing council The legislator said he would refer the details on initiating an investigation to the education panel, which is chaired by Priscilla Leung Mei-fun, who also leads the bills committee looking at the proposed reforms. Fellow bills committee member Tang Fei, however, said the information revealed by Chai during last Friday’s meeting was already enough to warrant an investigation “as soon as possible”. Tang added his only concern was about procedure, as lawmakers would still need to scrutinise the bill to reform the governing council, while important events such as district council elections and the policy address were coming up. Is Rocky Tuan a patriot? Chinese University of Hong Kong head addresses criticism But committee member Lai Tung-kwok said he did not support using the investigative powers. “According to the law, the university council is their highest governance structure and they have a responsibility to monitor the operations of Chinese University,” he said. “As there is a mechanism in place and there are suggestions to reform the governing structure, we should follow this path.” He added: “The Legislative Council (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance is the ultimate weapon, at this stage I don’t think we should reach a conclusion on using it so quickly.” Lawmaker Tik Chi-yuen also said he was not in favour of using Legco’s investigative power as governance issues could be tackled by the university internally after the reforms. “We still have a lot of room to follow up on the issue. Such power should not be used arbitrarily,” Tik said. He said the focus should be on reaching a consensus on the reform proposal rather than intensifying conflict, adding that the current suggestion of increasing the ratio of external appointees on the governing council might help to increase transparency. The university said these matters were not discussed by the governing council and that the public should refer to a statement released on Tuesday. The earlier statement reiterated the university’s position on the reorganisation of the council announced in April, where a 2016 proposal to reform the governing body of the institution “remains fit for purpose”.