Hong Kong’s professors and lecturers have warned that the quality of education and academic literacy could be undermined if universities rush to adopt generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). At least five teachers at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) told the Post on Friday they were cautious about incorporating tools such as ChatGPT and Dall-E into their coursework, especially when the programs could not yet be relied upon to distinguish between fact and fiction. One lecturer said widespread use of the new technology on campus could lead to a “collapse” of the university’s years-long assessment system, as AI could play a role in carrying out lower-level tasks. HKU on Thursday said AI tools could be incorporated into teaching in the next school year. Students will be restricted to 20 prompts on GenAI each month. The university had previously banned students from using GenAI, with offenders incurring penalties in their coursework if caught. But in announcing the about-face this week, HKU’s Cecilia Chan Ka-yuk, director of the Teaching and Learning Innovation Centre, said the university wanted pupils to be “forerunners and leaders in GenAI”. Vera Yuen Wing-han, a lecturer at HKU’s business school, warned the introduction of GenAI would inevitably shake up the university’s assessment system. “The assessment system could collapse,” she said. “It will be difficult to evaluate students because they can even use ChatGPT for their essays and take-home quizzes.” Hong Kong judges try out AI to speed up transcribing as lawyers see its potential Last semester, a sixth of her class were found to have used AI tools for their papers, with one student using ChatGPT to complete the entire assignment. “I need to reformulate my course assessment components, such as reducing the weight of essays and raising the benchmark for their ideas,” she said. “I won’t ban them from using the tools. They are still a skill set conducive to their future.” Of the eight publicly funded universities in Hong Kong, six have announced that free GenAI tools will be available to teaching staff and students. Chinese University on Friday said that although students and teachers were encouraged to become acquainted with GenAI tools, using them in their coursework without authorisation could constitute academic dishonesty. “Each faculty and department should adopt an approach on the use of AI tools that suits its disciplines taking into consideration the needs of different disciplines, their pedagogical approaches and assessment means,” a spokeswoman said. Baptist University on Friday said it had released guidelines and principles for GenAI use, allowing students to use it for their assignments, but stressing they should follow the university’s policy on academic integrity. Market analysts said AI in the global education market exceeded US$1 billion in 2020 and was expected to grow at a compound annual rate of over 40 per cent between 2021 and 2027. Yale University published guidance for instructors on using text-generation software earlier this year, with resources including idea generation and syllabus formation. Cambridge University in March also launched a code of conduct, saying that the use of AI tools must be declared and could not be listed as an author on any scholarly work. HKU and Polytechnic University (PolyU) have provided training for teaching staff. Assistant nursing professor Arkers Wong Kwan-ching, of PolyU, said the school introduced several workshops for teachers in April and encouraged them to assess students through alternative methods, such as video presentations, skill tests and field trip evaluations. “Even if teachers choose to include essay writing as an assessment component, they are encouraged to design topics that require higher-order thinking skills, such as critical processing and reasoning abilities,” he said. ChatGPT gets Hong Kong students thinking, but teachers stay ahead with human touch On Friday, Pauline Chiu, an associate vice-president at HKU, told a radio programme that the university would adjust the number of prompts for students and teachers when necessary, adding that setting a limit was aimed at helping students better frame their questions. But Alice Hughes, an associate conservation science professor at HKU, said training workshops could not solve the problem of AI generating false information that scholars could find hard to separate from facts. “The issue is not asking the question. It’s the reliability of the output,” she said. “However good you are at writing prompts is irrelevant when the outcome is inconsistent. You cannot separate false and correct information and cannot verify it.” Benoit Guenard, an associate professor of ecology at HKU, said he was once cited in a paper that “simply never existed” in one of his students’ work. “In one of those references, my name was used. I never wrote it,” he said. “AI will actually generate what may seem to be a real reference but is actually completely fake. If you read the title, it sounds somewhat legit. But when you actually look at it, it doesn’t exist.” He said it was “extremely problematic” for the scientific community as students might not know enough to identify the falsehoods. Hong Kong rolls out first AI curriculum for junior secondary students Wong Ho-wa, a computational journalism lecturer at Baptist University, suggested that postsecondary institutions should better equip themselves with plagiarism-detecting tools as AI was expected to replace simple coursework. “The first is, of course, the grey area about copyright,” he said. “Even if the output is grammatically correct, it does not guarantee factual correctness.”