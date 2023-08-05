The Kornhill branch of Brilliant Education has reopened without notifying city authorities. Photo: Kahon Chan
The Kornhill branch of Brilliant Education has reopened without notifying city authorities. Photo: Kahon Chan
Hong Kong tutoring company Brilliant Education abruptly reopens branch amid legal storm, catching education authorities off guard

  • Brilliant Education reopens Kornhill centre after group of parents reportedly pumps cash into business
  • Company director earlier arrested on suspicion of wrongly accepting prepaid tutorial fees, and business allegedly owes HK$2.51 million to 310 customers.

Kahon Chan

Updated: 10:58pm, 5 Aug, 2023

