The company’s Kornhill branch reopened last Saturday after a group of parents reportedly pumped cash into the business in a bid to keep it afloat. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong tutoring company Brilliant Education sued for HK$1.88 million over unpaid rent at branch, as financial woes mount
- Link Properties accuses tutoring centre chain Brilliant Education of defaulting on rent and surcharge payments for up to six months at its Ho Man Tin branch
- Private tutoring company abruptly closed its five branches last month, sparking wave of complaints from parents desperate to reclaim outstanding fees
