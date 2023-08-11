Hong Kong’s anti-graft body is investigating allegations of corruption involving a medical research centre at Chinese University. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s anti-graft body is investigating allegations of corruption involving a medical research centre at Chinese University. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong graft-buster investigates Chinese University medical research centre over misconduct, misuse of funds

  • Independent Commission Against Corruption searching premises for evidence linked to allegations of corruption, misappropriation of public funds
  • Investigation comes after lawmakers propose overhaul of university’s governing council to allow external appointees to dominate body

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 8:17pm, 11 Aug, 2023

