Hong Kong amended regulations last year to allow schools outside the city offering the DSE to apply to become exam centres for the first time. Photo: Handout
Hundreds of pupils expected to sit Hong Kong’s DSE university entrance exams across the border, as schools apply for new status
- At least four mainland schools catering to Hong Kong pupils have applied to be Diploma of Secondary Education exam centres, according to principal
- One school head estimates a few hundred pupils on the mainland will sit the exams this year, as institutions await whether candidates will be able to do so locally
