The Education Bureau in 2021 started a policy of conducting criminal record checks on all registered teachers every three years to prevent unintentional or intentional omissions. Photo: May Tse
The Education Bureau in 2021 started a policy of conducting criminal record checks on all registered teachers every three years to prevent unintentional or intentional omissions. Photo: May Tse
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong schools question how they can ensure would-be teachers will ‘consciously safeguard national security’ after bureau circular

  • Education Bureau circular reminds schools, as employers, to adopt stringent selection process to guard against ‘improper persons’ being given jobs
  • But lawmaker Chu Kwok-keung says it will be quite difficult to measure if would-be teachers will consciously safeguard national security

William Yiu

Updated: 7:20pm, 22 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Education Bureau in 2021 started a policy of conducting criminal record checks on all registered teachers every three years to prevent unintentional or intentional omissions. Photo: May Tse
The Education Bureau in 2021 started a policy of conducting criminal record checks on all registered teachers every three years to prevent unintentional or intentional omissions. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE