The Education Bureau in 2021 started a policy of conducting criminal record checks on all registered teachers every three years to prevent unintentional or intentional omissions. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong schools question how they can ensure would-be teachers will ‘consciously safeguard national security’ after bureau circular
- Education Bureau circular reminds schools, as employers, to adopt stringent selection process to guard against ‘improper persons’ being given jobs
- But lawmaker Chu Kwok-keung says it will be quite difficult to measure if would-be teachers will consciously safeguard national security
