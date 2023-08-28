New University of Hong Kong nursing undergraduate alleges she was ‘groped’ by senior male student at 3-day orientation camp
- Woman says she and others also smelled marijuana throughout three-day event organised by HKU student nursing society
- Admits experience made her want to abandon course before September first year start date
The woman said she and other attendees, who were also groped, did not know who to complain to and felt the older students acting as team leaders had closed ranks.
She added she and other attendees had smelled cannabis throughout the event, which had made them feel uneasy.
“On the first night, there was a disco event. As soon as I entered the venue, I smelled a very acrid smell, which made me and other team members feel uncomfortable,” the woman wrote on social media.
“Afterwards, we asked the team leaders what the smell was and found out that it was marijuana.”
“I feel that these three days and two nights were the most painful days in my life, which brought me a lot of traumatic experiences,” the woman said.
The university said it had asked for more information after the allegations were posted online and the nursing school had contacted the student nursing society that organised the event.
University of Hong Kong clamps down on behaviour that brings it into ‘disrepute’
A spokesman for HKU said the nursing school had “reached out to the nursing student organisers of the activity to gain further insight”.
The allegations were revealed after the woman sent a message to a social media influencer on Saturday and revealed details of the orientation camp, held from August 20 to 22 at the Po Leung Kuk Jockey Club Tai Tong holiday camp.
She said the new group of students were not allowed to wear dark coloured clothes and were told to wear light-coloured T-shirts they were given to play a water game.
“We were totally accidentally exposed after the T-shirts got wet. We were stared at and we were even not allowed to change clothes at a later stage,” the woman said.
Universities in Hong Kong report new high for undergraduate admission rates
The woman added her team leader, a woman, did not let them sleep at night.
“She forced us to drink wine, but other teammates and I were already feeling sick. We were all sick after leaving the camp,” she said.
A spokesman for HKU said the nursing school had “reached out to the nursing student organisers of the activity to gain further insight”.
Hong Kong police have also been contacted for comment.