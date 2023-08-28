“On the first night, there was a disco event. As soon as I entered the venue, I smelled a very acrid smell, which made me and other team members feel uncomfortable,” the woman wrote on social media.

She added she and other attendees had smelled cannabis throughout the event, which had made them feel uneasy.

The woman said she and other attendees, who were also groped, did not know who to complain to and felt the older students acting as team leaders had closed ranks.

“Afterwards, we asked the team leaders what the smell was and found out that it was marijuana.”

“I feel that these three days and two nights were the most painful days in my life, which brought me a lot of traumatic experiences,” the woman said.

Advertisement

The university said it had asked for more information after the allegations were posted online and the nursing school had contacted the student nursing society that organised the event.

The camp organisers added they had launched an investigation into the online claims of sexual assault and and drug use and promised to deal with the allegations in an impartial manner.

A spokesman for HKU said the nursing school had “reached out to the nursing student organisers of the activity to gain further insight”.

The allegations were revealed after the woman sent a message to a social media influencer on Saturday and revealed details of the orientation camp, held from August 20 to 22 at the Po Leung Kuk Jockey Club Tai Tong holiday camp.

Advertisement

She said the new group of students were not allowed to wear dark coloured clothes and were told to wear light-coloured T-shirts they were given to play a water game.

“We were totally accidentally exposed after the T-shirts got wet. We were stared at and we were even not allowed to change clothes at a later stage,” the woman said.

The woman added her team leader, a woman, did not let them sleep at night.

Advertisement

“She forced us to drink wine, but other teammates and I were already feeling sick. We were all sick after leaving the camp,” she said.

A spokesman for HKU said the nursing school had “reached out to the nursing student organisers of the activity to gain further insight”.

Hong Kong police have also been contacted for comment.