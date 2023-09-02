The figure includes five primary schools that were told in March they could not operate any Primary One classes for the new term due to insufficient enrolment.

According to “Primary School Profiles 2023” released by the Committee on Home-School Cooperation on Friday, over 80 Primary One classes from more than 70 government and aided primaries were axed for this academic year.

The figure, higher than the 70 classes cut at 63 primary schools in 2022-23, reflected the mounting pressure the sector faced, a lawmaker said, complaining that education officials had also told head teachers to strengthen promotion to avoid closures.

More than 80 Primary One classes in dozens of Hong Kong schools have been axed for the new academic year, the latest data shows, with the sector expecting more cuts to follow amid a shrinking student population.

The profiles show two Primary One classes were cut at 10 schools while the others lost one.

Legislator Chu Kwok-keung says morale is suffering in the primary school sector. Photo: Facebook/Chu Kwok-keung

The profiles are published annually to help parents find their preferred primary schools for children finishing kindergarten, so they can start submitting their applications from September 21 via an electronic platform.

Advertisement

Under current policy, the number of Primary One classes is essential for the survival of public schools as they rely on government funding. Any failure by a school to enrol 16 students means it cannot operate a Primary One class. These schools must submit solutions for government approval, or they face having to close down gradually.

Forty-two schools operated a single Primary One class in the last school year. Around a dozen traditionally only have only one class due to limited campus size while the rest, 30, may be at greater risk.

The government earlier said the projected population of children aged six – those expected to start Primary One – would fall from 57,300 this year to 50,000 in 2029.

Fewer than 44,000 students registered in public schools last year.

Advertisement

Twenty-four schools were told they could add 25 Primary One classes in total, resulting in a net reduction of around 60 including the 80-plus axed, compared with 64 last year.

There are 1,613 Primary One classes in the public sector this year, a near 3.5 per cent fall from 1,671 in 2022-23.

Advertisement

Among districts, Wong Tai Sin was hit the most, losing a net eight classes, followed by Kwai Tsing and Yuen Long, each with a net loss of seven. Wan Chai lost five classes, but that accounted for 10 per cent of the total in the district.

Education-sector lawmaker Chu Kwok-keung, a principal, said he expected the number of schools told to cease operating Primary One classes next year would exceed this batch.

Advertisement

He said morale in the primary school sector was suffering because of the pressure over student enrolment, and head teachers were annoyed by a recent “reminder” by Education Bureau officials.

“The officials from the regional education offices of the Education Bureau have recently reminded school management in meetings to strengthen school promotion so as to avoid low student enrolment leading to school closures,” he said, adding that he also received similar reminders.

“We teachers are doing education, not promotion. What we need to improve is the curriculum. School heads are really angry at what they said. My school has three Primary One classes, how come they can say this to me?”

Advertisement

He said the number of Primary One classes shown in school profiles could deter parents from choosing them.

“Parents may be put off by the Primary One classes being cut in some schools. They may worry about the school’s future and would not sign up and even withdraw after being allocated [a place],” he said.

A bureau spokeswoman said it would adjust the number of primary schools in a gradual and orderly manner to make good use of public resources.

She said the number of six-year-olds in mid-2024 was forecast at 49,600, down by 2,200 in mid-2023, but she did not provide estimates for the number of students joining the admissions system.