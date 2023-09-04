The education minister said traffic was slightly congested towards Kowloon from the New Territories in the morning, but it was generally smooth from the other direction.

“I am very grateful for the opening of school today. We have started a new school year in the middle of two typhoons ... Some schools were affected by the storm, including flooding in halls and broken windows, but the problem was solved in a short time,” she noted.

Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin also defended her decision to cut the number of Primary One classes at public schools as she inspected a secondary campus in Fanling, saying the government should make good use of resources given the shrinking population.

The government last Thursday announced the cancellation of all kindergarten, primary and secondary classes for Friday, the initial first day of the new school term, with Saola, then a super typhoon, looming and the city facing a No 8 warning signal.

Students on the first day of school at Tsuen Wan Trade Association Primary School in Tsing Yi. Photo: Sam Tsang

Education authorities earlier projected the number of children in Hong Kong aged six would fall to 50,000 in 2029 from 57,300 recorded this year, while those aged 12 would drop from 71,600 to 60,100 over the same period.

The government had also said it would offer HK$500,000 (US$63,745) for each secondary grade as an incentive for schools to merge with one another amid the shrinking student population.

More than 80 P1 classes in the current academic year were cut, according to the Primary School School Profiles published last Friday.

Choi on Monday said the reasons for the reduction in P1 classes was to make good use of public resources, adding the dwindling student numbers were structural but expected.

“We hope our students’ learning quality would not be affected by the decline and that we can ensure public money is well used,” she said.

Choi added mergers would be an effective means to ensure good use of resources, expressing belief the incentives could stabilise teaching and learning quality.

Asked if her bureau would offer the same incentives for the primary school sector, Choi said adequate options on survival plans were provided for primary schools with insufficient enrolment – those with fewer than 16 students per P1 class.

She added the government had been speeding up the implementation of small-class teaching at primary schools.

Earlier, the Education Bureau informed more than 400 aided and government schools that they would not be allowed to open more Secondary One classes in the future if they only had enough students for two classes at that level for two consecutive academic years.

The school sector had voiced fears such schools would simply “wait and die” under the policy.

But Choi said the new initiative was to reduce redundant school places and “let schools have long-term planning”.