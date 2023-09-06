The largest international school group in Hong Kong has said it will offer priority in the interview process to children of workers who have arrived under a new talent scheme.

An international education consultant on Tuesday explained the English Schools Foundation (ESF) could attract more mainland Chinese students if it lowered language requirements, after the institution on Monday said it wanted to provide a dedicated pathway for new arrivals to interview for places.

“We also want to help new arrivals to our city access the very best education. The government’s Top Talent Pass Scheme is an important part of helping Hong Kong recover from the difficulties of the past few years – and we are delighted to be able to support it by adding it to our list of priority interview categories,” said Rob Shorthouse, director of communications at the ESF, referring to the government recruitment drive launched last December.

About 95 per cent of applicants under the Top Talent Pass Scheme were from the mainland as of June. Candidates must have earned no less than HK$2.5 million (US$318,995) over the past 12 months or be graduates from one of the world’s top 100 universities who have worked for three of the past five years. Workers who graduated from those universities in the past five years but who had less than three years of experience could also apply, subject to an annual cap of 10,000 candidates.