There were 3,831 visas granted to Hongkongers pursuing higher education, up from 3,000 the year before.

Hongkongers aged 30-49 apply to study in Australia, with families in tow

The full data on international student visas for 2022-23 were released by Australia’s Department of Home Affairs in July.

Hongkongers older than 35 also appeared to be choosing this route to migrate. Their proportion among student visa holders from the city rose from only 1 per cent in the past to 10 per cent in the financial year that ended in June.

Australia, like Britain and Canada, unveiled tailor-made migration schemes for Hongkongers after Beijing imposed the national security law in 2020.

Under Australia’s migration pathway rolled out in October 2021, Hong Kong and British National Overseas passport holders who graduate in the country and live there for three or four years with temporary graduate visas are eligible to apply for permanent residency.

The number of Hongkongers aged above 35 and pursuing further studies in Australia was a tenth of the cohort last year, up from only 1 per cent annually before the national security law was introduced. Photo: Shutterstock

The latest data showed that the age profile of Hongkongers obtaining student visas in Australia had changed dramatically.

Before the law was introduced, 85 per cent of those pursuing higher education there were aged 24 or below, and only some 40 a year – about 1 per cent – were 35 or older.

Last year, just about two-thirds were 24 or below, a quarter were aged 25 to 34, and one-tenth – nearly 400 – were 35 or above.

Such a high proportion of mature students was not seen among other major groups of foreign students in Australia. Overall, those aged 35 and above accounted for only 3 per cent of student visa holders pursuing higher education.

More Hong Kong students were also taking family members with them to Australia.

More than 600 dependent visas were issued alongside student visas in the last financial year, compared with fewer than 100 a year before 2020.

Willy Kwong, general manager of AAS Education Consultancy, which focuses on Australia, had no doubt that the rise in the number of Hong Kong students was the result of the bespoke migration pathway.

He said mature students who sought help from his consultancy preferred enrolling for programmes they could get through easily and qualify for the migration scheme.

“They choose the so-called ‘safe’ programmes, which means they can get the academic qualification with no risks, so they mostly pick information technology or business courses,” he said.

Under Australia’s migration pathway, Hong Kong and BN(O) passport holders who graduate in the country and live there for three or four years are eligible for permanent residency. Photo: Bloomberg

He added that a two-year master’s programme in Australia cost at least A$40,000 (US$25,487).

He noticed that among those aged around 25 to 35, some switched to studying new areas of expertise to secure a job in Australia after graduation.

“Some may prefer having an internship in the programme which lets them obtain working experience and improve their chances of getting hired,” Kwong said.