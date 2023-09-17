A Hong Kong primary school has said it will close in 2029 after more than 60 years of operation, making the announcement just two days after another educational institution revealed it would take over a private co-educational primary school as student numbers shrink.

The Precious Blood Primary School (Wah Fu Estate) in Pok Fu Lam on Saturday said it had decided not to admit any Primary One pupils in the 2025-26 academic year as it had been struggling with a decline in the school-age population since 2019. The school, established in 1968, will shut its doors in 2029.

“[We] would like to thank all the teachers, staff and workers for their hard work, selfless dedication and patience,” a school spokesman said.

On Friday, the Dalton School Hong Kong said it would assume stewardship of the Rosaryhill Kindergarten and Rosaryhill School in the Mid-Levels in the 2024-25. Photo: Dalton School Hong Kong

Government statistics showed the number of children eligible for Form One will fall by nearly 14 per cent to 60,000 in 2029 from the current 71,600. The city has recorded a wave of emigration in recent years and is contending with one of the lowest birth rates in the world. As a result, the government has been encouraging secondary schools to merge with others.