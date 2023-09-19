An education institution taking over a well-known Hong Kong school at the centre of a closure controversy has said it will provide financial support for the current sponsoring body of the campus by paying for usage of the venue, which is on private land.

Dalton School Hong Kong (DSHK), which will assume stewardship of the privately funded Rosaryhill Kindergarten and Rosaryhill School in the Mid-levels next September, confirmed the deal with the Dominican Mission in a reply to the Post on Monday night.

But it declined to reveal further details, including the payment amount, citing confidentiality concerns. Dominican Mission, the school sponsoring body, reportedly owns the land in question.

The sponsoring body of the school owns the land that the campus sits on. Photo: Elson LI

“In recognition of the Dominican Missions’ ongoing mission and activities in Asia, DSHK will provide contribution for the use of the school premises to support their vital work, ensuring they can continue their valuable efforts especially in Hong Kong and Macau,” a spokeswoman said.