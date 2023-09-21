Hong Kong police have arrested a kindergarten supervisor for allegedly altering a government letter to parents to mislead them after authorities revoked her preschool’s qualification to receive public funding, the Post has learned.

A source familiar with the case on Thursday said the 66-year-old supervisor of the Bilok Anglo-Chinese Kindergarten on Lung Sum Avenue in Sheung Shui, was detained on suspicion of creating a forged document.

The preschool runs two sites, with the Lung Sum Avenue branch originally qualifying for government subsidies and the second on Chi Cheong Road, also in Sheung Shui, classed as a privately funded centre.

Police have yet to name the suspect or the kindergarten, but said it had received a report on Monday alleging that a person in charge of a preschool had modified a document forwarded to parents.

According to the source, the Education Bureau had asked the Sheung Shui kindergarten to inform parents that the preschool branch would no longer qualify for a government subsidy.