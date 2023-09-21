Hong Kong police arrest ‘preschool supervisor’ for allegedly forging government letter to mislead parents
- Source says 66-year-old supervisor of Bilok Anglo-Chinese Kindergarten’s Lung Sum Avenue branch arrested for doctoring letter revoking site’s subsidy qualification
- Authorities yet to name suspect or site; police officers earlier arrest woman in Tai Po and search two kindergartens in Sheung Shui and Chai Wan
Hong Kong police have arrested a kindergarten supervisor for allegedly altering a government letter to parents to mislead them after authorities revoked her preschool’s qualification to receive public funding, the Post has learned.
A source familiar with the case on Thursday said the 66-year-old supervisor of the Bilok Anglo-Chinese Kindergarten on Lung Sum Avenue in Sheung Shui, was detained on suspicion of creating a forged document.
The preschool runs two sites, with the Lung Sum Avenue branch originally qualifying for government subsidies and the second on Chi Cheong Road, also in Sheung Shui, classed as a privately funded centre.
Police have yet to name the suspect or the kindergarten, but said it had received a report on Monday alleging that a person in charge of a preschool had modified a document forwarded to parents.
According to the source, the Education Bureau had asked the Sheung Shui kindergarten to inform parents that the preschool branch would no longer qualify for a government subsidy.
“A preliminary investigation revealed the letter had been altered with softened wordings,” he said.
The source said officers took action after the case was referred to them by the Education Bureau.
Police said they had arrested the suspect in Tai Po on Monday and later released her on bail pending further investigation.
Officers had also carried out searches and seized computers from a kindergarten in Sheung Shui and another in Chai Wan, the force added.
Detectives from the New Territories North regional crime unit were investigating the case, police said.
The Education Bureau on Thursday said it had removed the Bilok Anglo-Chinese Kindergarten’s Lung Sum Avenue branch from a list of subsidised preschools over the summer holidays after the site failed to meet the government’s operational and financial management requirements.
Private preschools covered by the government’s Kindergarten Education Scheme receive a subsidy of HK$38,170 (US$4,879) for every student enrolled.
Official figures showed about 73 per cent of the city’s 1,026 kindergartens were covered by the scheme in the last academic year.
A spokeswoman said the bureau was paying close attention to both branches of the kindergarten and urged the sites to make improvements as soon as possible.
It was currently unknown how many pupils were currently at either branch, but the Lung Sum Avenue site had taken on around 60 students two years ago.
The privately funded branch charges about HK$45,000 for a year of half-day classes and HK$66,000 for a year of full-day sessions.
The bureau said the parents of pupils enrolled at the Lung Sum Avenue branch could contact the body for more information on vacancies at other kindergartens in the district.
All existing students and those admitted before the preschool branch was removed from the recipient list on August 15 would benefit from subsidised fees until they completed their studies, the bureau added.
“The Education Bureau has reminded Bilok Anglo-Chinese Kindergarten to immediately notify all existing parents after it learnt that its qualifications to join the subsidised scheme have been revoked,” the bureau spokeswoman said.
The Lung Sum Avenue branch was also required to inform any parents looking to enrol their children going forward that they would need to pay unsubsidised fees.
Staff at the preschool branch on Thursday have so far refused to respond to media enquiries. The Post has also approached the site’s supervisor for comment.
In Hong Kong, creating a forged document is punishable by up to 14 years in jail.