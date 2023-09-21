Petition launched to save Hong Kong’s Rosaryhill School from merger

“This impersonal announcement has brought down the curtain on our school’s mission spanning decades, dismantling an institution rich in history and camaraderie and dashing our aspirations for our alma mater’s future,” the letter said.

The open letter said parents, pupils, teachers and former students of the school were “profoundly disheartened” and felt “deeply disrespected and aggrieved” by the decision.

An open letter written by the Rosaryhill School Concern Group and dated Thursday demanded sponsoring body, the Dominican Missions, explain its decision to hand over control to Dalton School Hong Kong when there were no apparent financial problems.

Hundreds of former pupils of Hong Kong’s Rosaryhill School have launched a petition in a bid to retain their alma mater as they slammed the school sponsoring body for keeping families in the dark before it decided to hand over stewardship of the campus to a private institution.

“Recent years have witnessed significant expansions of the school’s facilities, with government funding effectively utilised. There are no indications of financial distress at Rosary Hill School that would warrant the decision made by the school sponsoring body.

“There has been a conspicuous absence of any prior open consultations, leaving us, the principal, the entire teaching staff, the students, and the parents – all vital contributors to the school’s growth and success – in a state of unawareness.”

Advertisement

The sponsoring body announced last week that Rosaryhill Kindergarten and Rosaryhill Primary School in the Mid-Levels would be handed over to Dalton School Hong Kong’s equivalent institutions in West Kowloon, the other side of the city, from the 2024-25 academic year.

Rosaryhill Secondary School will move from an aided school to a privately funded one from 2025-26 as part of the merger.

The school’s pressure group raised three questions in the letter.

It asked on what basis the school sponsoring body arrived at the decision, why it decided to close the schools despite an absence of enrolment problems, and when the body had contacted Dalton.

Advertisement

“We demand immediate communication and constructive dialogue with all concerned parties to thoroughly examine alternative solutions,” the letter said.

Baljinder Singh, chairman of the Rosaryhill School’s Parent-Teacher Association, on Thursday said he would meet the committee which will handle the transition on Friday.

Advertisement

“Any progress or update that I will have will be given to you all in a timely manner,” he said in a letter to parents, pupils and teachers.

He said the association had rejected an earlier explanation from school supervisor Father He Yousun.

Singh added the reply had failed to address their concerns and provided no direct answer to their demands.

Advertisement

He said that former pupils had also contacted the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong and the Education Bureau to ask for their help.

Singh also appealed to Rosaryhill teachers to continue to provide pupils with a high standard of education , especially those with special needs.

Singh’s letter also encouraged pupils to stand fast and continue their studies and normal school activities.