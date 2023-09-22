A prestigious Hong Kong kindergarten has announced that it will close down in three years, citing low birth rates, emigration of young families and staff retirement.

In a letter seen by the Post, Kentville Kindergarten on Friday told parents that the institution, located in Kowloon Tong, had reached the “difficult decision” after “a great deal of careful thought and deliberation”.

“It will not come as news to you that kindergartens face strong headwinds in Hong Kong now. The challenges include all-time low birth rates and emigration of young families in our target age group,” school supervisor Helen Wong Wai-han wrote.

“Also critically in our case, we face the impending retirement of [the] supervisor, headmistress and a large number of senior teachers. Regrettably, because of these factors, we are unable to continue to offer the quality of education parents have come to expect [in the] long-term from Kentville.”