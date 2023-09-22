Hong Kong’s Kentville Kindergarten to close in 3 years, cites all-time low birth rates, emigration wave and staff retirement
- Enrollment in K1 classes dropped by 40 per cent in 2023-24 academic year, according to kindergarten
- School says it reached ‘difficult decision’ after ‘a great deal of careful thought and deliberation’
A prestigious Hong Kong kindergarten has announced that it will close down in three years, citing low birth rates, emigration of young families and staff retirement.
In a letter seen by the Post, Kentville Kindergarten on Friday told parents that the institution, located in Kowloon Tong, had reached the “difficult decision” after “a great deal of careful thought and deliberation”.
“It will not come as news to you that kindergartens face strong headwinds in Hong Kong now. The challenges include all-time low birth rates and emigration of young families in our target age group,” school supervisor Helen Wong Wai-han wrote.
“Also critically in our case, we face the impending retirement of [the] supervisor, headmistress and a large number of senior teachers. Regrettably, because of these factors, we are unable to continue to offer the quality of education parents have come to expect [in the] long-term from Kentville.”
The kindergarten said it typically had 500 children in K1 classes, but the number had dropped to only 300 in the 2023-24 academic year, representing a 40 per cent decline in enrolment.
It said it “must” shut down operations by the end of the 2025-26 academic year. Under the three-year closure plan, the school will stop admitting K1 pupils for the next academic year.
Wong said the school would “operate as normal” by offering K2 and K3 classes in the next academic year on the condition that there was a minimum of 400 students enrolled in total.
She said she believed the school could continue to offer these classes in the 2025-26 academic year as it was expecting a minimum of 200 K3 students.
The kindergarten said it had informed the Education Bureau about its decision.
The city has been hit by a double whammy of low birth rates and an emigration wave. Several countries such as Canada, Australia and Britain have offered pathways for Hongkongers to secure permanent residency following Beijing’s imposition of the national security law in 2020.