Dominican Missions earlier said Rosaryhill Kindergarten and Rosaryhill Primary School in the Mid-Levels would be merged with the Dalton Foundation’s equivalent schools in West Kowloon from the 2024-25 academic year and taking up the former institutions’ premise on Stubbs Road.

The pupils would also continue to be taught by relocated Rosaryhill Secondary School staff as part of the proposed arrangement and Dominican Missions had told parents the larger student population would allow for a greater variety of elective subjects, the Post learned.

Two other sources said the sponsoring body was referring to Yu Chun Keung Memorial College No 2 in Hong Kong Island’s Southern district, which has only operated two Secondary One classes in recent years.

A source familiar with the situation on Tuesday said Dominican Missions had suggested sending Rosaryhill Secondary School pupils to another aided school overseen by the Catholic diocese of Hong Kong, floating the idea at a transition committee meeting last week.

The sponsoring body behind a well-known Hong Kong secondary school has proposed transferring its students to another aided institution next September following backlash over plans to close in three years’ time, the Post has learned.

Rosaryhill Secondary School would move from an aided school to a privately funded one from 2026-27 as part of the merger, the sponsoring body had said.

But two of the sources on Tuesday said most parents had objected to sending pupils to the other aided school and called on the foundation to preserve the original status of Rosaryhill Secondary School until all current students graduated by 2028-29.

“Dalton should take over [the secondary school],” a parent who wished to remain anonymous.

“This will have minimal impact as all students can remain and continue their studies without any worries, parents can concentrate on work and teachers can continue teaching.”

The foundation currently plans to take over the secondary school in 2026- 27 and introduce an international curriculum for private students.

The sponsoring body behind Rosaryhill Secondary School has suggested transferring students to another Catholic school. Photo: Elson LI

Rosaryhill Secondary School pupils who reach Secondary Three to Five in 2025-26 will be sent to other institutions offering local curriculums when they apply to the central allocation system.

Responding to calls from parents to maintain the status quo, the foundation said it lacked the expertise and experience to effectively manage an aided school and turned down the proposal.

The foundation also said that closing the aided school could not wait until all existing pupils had graduated because the school’s shrinking student numbers would lead to a drop in available teachers, funding and the quality of education on offer.

More than 1,000 former pupils of the school have signed a petition in a bid to retain their alma mater, slamming its sponsoring body for keeping families in the dark before it decided to hand over stewardship of the campus to the private institution.

Defending the alternative proposal floated last week, a spokeswoman for Dominican Missions on Tuesday called on parents to consider the arrangement’s benefits.

“It offers stability to students’ emotional well-being and enables them to refocus on their academic pursuits and school life,” she said.

The Catholic diocese of Hong Kong said it could not reply to an enquiry Post at the moment.

The sources said another option floated last week was to only transfer the Secondary Three pupils to the Southern district school in the coming three academic years by staggering the move in stages.

They said school management had told them the search was still on for at least three institutions for students to choose from if they did not wish to join the one in the Southern district.

Dalton Foundation earlier said it would pay Dominican Missions to use its campus, which is on private land, but declined to reveal the amount.

Chu Kwok-keung, a lawmaker representing the education constituency, said he had passed on a request by parents to meet the education secretary but that authorities had indicated the meeting could not be arranged at the moment.

“The bureau said to me that it was discussing with the school sponsoring body. I hope they could think of some options which could help students and parents,” he said.