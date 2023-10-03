“I believe these accusations are deliberate and organised acts. As the allegations might involve criminal acts and cause extremely serious defamation to me, I have decided to hire a lawyer and seek legal advice,” he wrote.

Zhang accused “rumour-mongers” of leaking confidential HKU information, taking these out of context and twisting the truth in a manner he described as targeting him personally and the school.

The president of Hong Kong’s top university on Tuesday requested for legal representation in a special meeting with the school’s governing body centred on what he called “extremely serious accusations” against his conduct and handling of donations.

Zhang added he “extremely regretted” that his email asking for legal representation and postponement was leaked within an hour on Tuesday.

According to a source, some council members had earlier received documents from whistle-blowers who raised a raft of allegations against Zhang, including handling donations from a mainland Chinese corporation inappropriately, recruiting a US headhunter to hire a medical dean for the university, and specifically requesting that the candidate possess a background from a US campus.

He is also accused of bypassing proper procedures when replacing the president’s vehicle with a BMW he favoured, which costs HK$2.03 million (US$259,200), without bidding.

In a separate statement issued also in the early hours of Tuesday, HKU said the donations in question to the school were in line with both Hong Kong and mainland laws, rejecting accusations of money laundering.

The university added it had followed procurement procedures when choosing the headhunter. On the purchase of the president’s car, HKU said the particular vehicle model was exclusively represented by a company in Hong Kong and the property management department had requested an exemption from the university’s tenders unit for the procurement, which was later approved.

Weighing in on the snowballing saga on Tuesday, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the management of HKU affairs was an internal matter for the university council and Zhang to sort out.

“What is important is that things should be handled in accordance with the laid-down procedures. Any matter should be dealt with in a fair and impartial manner,” he said.

But he also pointed out that the public had expectations of university management. Hong Kong’s leaders serve as chancellors to its public tertiary institutions.

Hong Kong leader John Lee has warned that there are public expectations of universities. Photo: Edmond So

Also on Tuesday, Casey Chik Yau-hong, an HKU undergraduate representative to the university’s governing council, warned such allegations would seriously damage the reputation and interests of the school and might incur criminal and civil liabilities.

He urged the council to deal with the matter quickly, stressing the importance of a fair, impartial and open investigation.

On Zhang’s stern response, Chik told the Post it was an unprecedented move for the vice-chancellor to request to be accompanied by a lawyer in a meeting, but noted his right of legal representation.

“But it cannot be used as an excuse to delay the meeting,” he said, stressing the decision to postpone the session should be left to the council chair.

Zhang, 59, a mainland-born Chinese-American physicist, took the top job at HKU in July 2018, succeeding Peter Mathieson who resigned four years into his term.

Since taking the helm, he has strongly condemned political advocacy on campus and has faced controversies over the suppression of academic freedom.

Additional reporting by Danny Mok