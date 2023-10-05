2 Hong Kong aided schools to merge next year due to falling enrolment

The schools’ sponsoring body, the Hong Kong arm of the Salvation Army, on Wednesday said the merger was due to the “structural change of the primary school student population” and “a response to the change of the demand in the district”.

The latest merger plan, which involves the Salvation Army Ann Wyllie Memorial School and the Salvation Army Centaline Charity Fund School, was floated after the Education Bureau told the latter it could not operate any subsidised Primary One classes in the current academic year due to insufficient enrolment.

Two aided schools in Hong Kong’s Eastern district will begin to merge at the start of the next academic year after one of them failed to enrol enough students, according to the Salvation Army that sponsors both.

“The merger plan obtained the written approval from the Education Bureau on September 20 and will start merging in 2024-25,” the sponsoring body said.

The Centaline school on Wah Ha Street in Chai Wan now has 12 classes while the Memorial school in the neighbourhood’s Heng Fa Chuen has 19. Students in the former will gradually switch to the latter, meaning the Centaline school will close in 2026-27.

All senior students in the Centaline school, Primary Four to Six will be allowed to graduate from that institution.

The Salvation Army said it obtained “unanimous consent and support” from the parents, staff and different stakeholders.

“The school sponsoring body will set up a special committee to formulate and monitor the details and process of the merger, the future development policy of the new school and so on, and will allocate appropriate resources to ensure a stable transition of the merger plan, so that all students can adapt to the new learning environment as soon as possible,” it said.

Asked whether financial assistance would be offered to the schools, a bureau spokeswoman on Thursday said the matter would be considered on a case-by-case basis, adding it would maintain communication with the relevant parties to provide appropriate assistance.

The bureau earlier said it would offer HK$500,000 (US$63,745) to aided secondary schools per grade as an incentive to merge with others as the city faces the double whammy of falling enrolment and a recent wave of emigration. But no similar funds have been offered for the primary sector.

Despite the dwindling student population, education authorities said Hong Kong’s public schools have added four Primary One classes and seven Secondary One classes this academic year.

Sector leaders attributed the higher-than-expected figure to mainland Chinese workers and their children arriving through bespoke talent schemes.

The number of students signing up for public Primary One classes through the government allocation system has fallen for 12 consecutive years, with less than 44,000 students joining last year, compared to a peak at about 58,000 in 2018.