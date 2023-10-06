Lawmakers questioned the effectiveness of the universities’ measures, insisted it was not the first time sex assault allegations had been made about camps and that incidents had happened because of policy loopholes.

But representatives from the city’s 11 universities told legislators that mechanisms were in place to maintain standards at the camps.

Hong Kong lawmakers have demanded tougher controls on student-led university orientation camps after a series of sex assault allegations that led to the arrest of two men.

“It seems like universities and the bureau have said they have done lots [to prevent sexual assault], but this also reveals that what they’ve done isn’t working as things remained the same over the years,” Stanley Ng Chau-pei, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, said.

Lawmaker Stanley Ng has called for tighter controls over student-run orientation events at Hong Kong’s universities. Photo: Simon Song

Ng was among the lawmakers who asked tertiary institutions to take back control of the organisation of orientation activities from students.

He added he also wanted to see the unification of orientation activities across different faculties and societies to create a single, centralised event.

The call came as Legco’s education panel discussed the management of student activities and moral education.

Other lawmakers attacked poor sex education in the city’s secondary schools and said that inappropriate behaviour by university students was caused by inadequate teaching on sexual relations.

The orientation events came under the spotlight after police arrested two students, one from the University of Hong Kong and the other from the Education University of Hong Kong, between August and September in connection with sex offence allegations.

The EdU student is accused of raping an undergraduate, molesting two others and opening a shower curtain as a fourth bathed.

The incidents are alleged to have happened at three of the six orientation events he attended over the summer.

Student affairs representatives from the universities explained their supervisory rules for student-run activities and procedures for dealing with complaints.

Polytechnic University of Hong Kong, Lingnan University, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), City University of Hong Kong and Shue Yan University said student-run orientation camps needed approval from the departments involved.

Others highlighted workshops on sexual assault given to student leaders as well as evaluation meetings.

The University of Hong Kong and HKUST said they insisted student leaders underwent training sessions on university guidelines on student-run activities. Four other universities said they had the same type of requirements in their submission to Legco.

Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin promised government support for supervision by the universities of orientation events.

But she emphasised the importance of maintaining independence in universities’ operations.

“The government will not tolerate any bullying or law-violating behaviour,” Choi told the meeting.

“The bureau has already advised all institutions to clamp down on the culture of inappropriateness now and handle such measures seriously, cooperate with law enforcement and take disciplinary action where necessary.”

She added that the attendance of the Education Bureau and representatives of all the city’s universities showed the sector’s serious approach to the problem.

“It’s different from before. I’m not sure if orientation camps have been discussed in the panel before, but we can see that Legco, the institutions and society value the matter a lot now,” Choi said.