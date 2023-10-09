University of Hong Kong head uses misconduct meeting to slam proposal for governing council to have an office on campus
- HKU president Xiang Zhang takes chance at special meeting to blast proposal to establish office on campus for governing council chair Priscilla Wong, source says
- Special meeting was held to discuss misconduct and mismanagement accusations made anonymously against Zhang
A row among the leaders of Hong Kong’s oldest university deepened on Monday as its head slammed a plan for the governing body to have its own office on campus at a meeting to discuss misconduct allegations made against him, the Post learned.
The office proposal, which University of Hong Kong (HKU) president and vice-chancellor Xiang Zhang warned could undermine institutional autonomy, came to light as the governing council held a special meeting to follow up on a raft of misconduct and mismanagement accusations made by anonymous whistle-blowers last month.
Accusations against Zhang included inappropriate handling of donations from a mainland Chinese corporation, recruiting without bidding a headhunter from the United States to hire a pro-vice-chancellor in institutional advancement and a medical dean, and requesting the candidates possess a US university background.
The special meeting, called to determine the way forward in handling the whistle-blowers’ complaints, was postponed from last Tuesday because of an insufficient quorum. Zhang also sent a legal letter to the council demanding his lawyer be allowed to sit at the meeting and more time to prepare.
In a twist, a source said Zhang took the chance at Monday afternoon’s meeting to criticise a proposal to set up an office on campus for council chairwoman Priscilla Wong Pui-sze. Tensions between the pair are reportedly at boiling point.
University of Hong Kong head accused of amassing power through staffing choices
According to the source, Zhang warned that the move would have a profoundly negative impact on HKU and that he and others were greatly concerned about it.
He also said it could pave the way for the council’s increasing involvement in the daily management of the university and possibly undermine its academic autonomy.
It was understood that Zhang also conceded he had different views on university management than Wong, which had resulted in a tense relationship.
He also conceded that he and individual council members had their differences, and that the accusations against him would still “inevitably cause harm to the reputation of the university”.
Zhang also expressed disappointment that confidential communication within the council had been leaked to outsiders, questioning whether it would be able to handle the accusations against him fairly and impartially.
Casey Chik Yau-hong, an undergraduate representative on the council, earlier said Monday’s meeting should not become “a stage for a political trial”.
He also urged the council to set up an investigative committee as soon as possible to ensure Zhang was treated fairly.
University of Hong Kong council pushes back against head over bombshell claims
“If there is something wrong, we should conduct an investigation to find out the truth under the principle of procedural justice,” he said.
“It will also meet the public’s expectations towards the university.”
He said if evidence showed it was possible that Zhang had wrongdoings, it was worth considering suspending his duties as president.