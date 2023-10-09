A row among the leaders of Hong Kong’s oldest university deepened on Monday as its head slammed a plan for the governing body to have its own office on campus at a meeting to discuss misconduct allegations made against him, the Post learned.

The office proposal, which University of Hong Kong (HKU) president and vice-chancellor Xiang Zhang warned could undermine institutional autonomy, came to light as the governing council held a special meeting to follow up on a raft of misconduct and mismanagement accusations made by anonymous whistle-blowers last month.

Accusations against Zhang included inappropriate handling of donations from a mainland Chinese corporation, recruiting without bidding a headhunter from the United States to hire a pro-vice-chancellor in institutional advancement and a medical dean, and requesting the candidates possess a US university background.

Xiang Zhang conceded that he and individual council members had their differences, a source said. Photo: May Tse

The special meeting, called to determine the way forward in handling the whistle-blowers’ complaints, was postponed from last Tuesday because of an insufficient quorum. Zhang also sent a legal letter to the council demanding his lawyer be allowed to sit at the meeting and more time to prepare.