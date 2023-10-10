Fair, independent probe is best way to handle misconduct case surrounding University of Hong Kong chief, city leader says, warning against speculation
- Chief Executive John Lee says he is confident city’s top university can handle matter internally despite mounting public scrutiny
- He urges observers not to draw conclusions ‘based on individual feelings’
A fair and independent investigation would be the best way to handle accusations of misconduct involving the head of Hong Kong’s top university, the city’s leader on Tuesday said while warning against further public speculation.
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu also maintained he had confidence that the University of Hong Kong (HKU) could handle the snowballing saga internally despite tensions between president and vice-chancellor Xiang Zhang and the school’s governing council.
The HKU council on Monday said it would set up a five-member panel to look into misconduct allegations against Zhang and report back in 12 weeks for the governing body to consider follow-up action.
“I think it’s important for people to know that it will be in everybody’s interest [to have] a thorough investigation that will be based on facts, and the whole matter should be handled in a fair and impartial manner,” Lee weighed in on the row before his weekly meeting with advisers in the Executive Council.
“I trust that the investigation will come up with all these facts so that there would be a good conclusion on what really has happened.”
But Lee also warned against speculation or accusations “based on individual feelings” in the public arena, which he said would not be helpful in resolving the issue.
The controversy emerged after council members last month received emails from anonymous whistle-blowers accusing Zhang of misconduct and mismanagement.
The allegations included bypassing procedures when replacing a work vehicle with a HK$2 million (US$255,400) BMW he favoured, and inappropriate handling of donations from a mainland Chinese corporation.
He has been also accused of recruiting without bidding a headhunter from the United States to hire a pro-vice-chancellor in institutional advancement and a medical dean, as well as requiring that the candidates have a US university background.
Zhang, who insisted he was a victim of “serious defamation”, demanding to be accompanied by his lawyer at a meeting on Monday with the council, had accused whistle-blowers of deliberately distorting facts to discredit him and the university.
The president also questioned whether the council could handle the accusations against him fairly and impartially, pointing to leaked communications between him and the council.