A fair and independent investigation would be the best way to handle accusations of misconduct involving the head of Hong Kong’s top university, the city’s leader on Tuesday said while warning against further public speculation.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu also maintained he had confidence that the University of Hong Kong (HKU) could handle the snowballing saga internally despite tensions between president and vice-chancellor Xiang Zhang and the school’s governing council.

The HKU council on Monday said it would set up a five-member panel to look into misconduct allegations against Zhang and report back in 12 weeks for the governing body to consider follow-up action.

Chief Executive John Lee meets the press before his daily Exco session, urging the public not to speculate on the HKU saga. Photo: Elson Li

“I think it’s important for people to know that it will be in everybody’s interest [to have] a thorough investigation that will be based on facts, and the whole matter should be handled in a fair and impartial manner,” Lee weighed in on the row before his weekly meeting with advisers in the Executive Council.

“I trust that the investigation will come up with all these facts so that there would be a good conclusion on what really has happened.”