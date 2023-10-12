During Thursday’s gathering, the 34-year-old Chinese athlete shared his story of battling a severe lower back injury before the Games in 2019.

Su set an Asian record of 9.83 seconds in running 100 metres at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he also won a bronze medal in the men’s 4x100m.

“There are many talented athletes, but only those who work hard and persevere will make it to the end,” he said.

Around 400 students from 17 schools gathered with Su at Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point for the event “Walk with Champions”, held by the Physical Foundation of GuangDong.

“At that time, one of the doctors told me, ‘It’s a good thing you are athletic; otherwise you would have competed in the Paralympics later on,’” he recalled.

“I was 30 years old in 2019, which is usually the end of an athlete’s career. I asked myself if I could still run, but a voice in my heart replied at once – you can still run.”

He said he had not competed for more than 500 days before the Tokyo Olympics because of his injury and the events postponed by the pandemic.

“I was also surprised at my level,” he said, referring to his record at the Games.

“But it made me feel my perseverance in my battle with the injury and the 500 more days without race was not in vain.”

Earlier this year, Su posted on social media that he would skip the World Athletics Championships and the Hangzhou Asian Games over health reasons, adding he hoped he could make an appearance at the Paris Olympics next year.

“Now, at the age of 34, I’m still holding on. I hope next year, 35-year-old Su Bingtian can still appear at the Paris Olympics and continue to win honour for his country,” Su said at the event.

Su answered questions from students and advised them on how to combat bottlenecks and build resilience.

He also interacted with them through small games and planted a “champion tree” in the garden of the school.

The star athlete with school supervisor Jasper Tsang. Photo: Elson LI

Cheng Cheung-hung, a 19-year-old student from Pui Kiu College, said he was inspired by Su’s remarks on the importance of persistence.

“I feel really honoured to meet Su. He’s like a god to athletes like me. I can really relate to his story because I’ve also gone through training and setbacks,” said Cheng, who is also a member of the Hong Kong youth athletics team.

“But I can’t imagine how tough his experience could be. It makes him more admirable. Su Bingtian is the pride of Hong Kong people, Chinese people and Asian people.”

In July, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a personal letter to students, urging them to learn more about the country’s history and develop a deeper love for the nation and its people.

His words were in response to an earlier letter from Form Four students of the school, in which they told him about the activities they were doing to learn more about the country and gain a sense of national pride.