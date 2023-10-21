The four bodies, which represent nearly all of the city’s aided and semi-private primary and secondary schools, are the Hong Kong Subsidised Secondary School Council, Hong Kong Direct Subsidy Scheme Schools Council, Subsidised Primary Schools Council and Hong Kong Aided Primary School Heads Association.

The fair, targeting mainly Hong Kong students living in mainland China, will be held at the same time as secondary schools admit Form One pupils in the discretionary stage and a month before children in the final year of preschool choose their preferred primary institution through the central allocation system.

The organisers, which expected 100 schools and 30,000 visitors at the event scheduled for December 15 to 17 at AsiaWorld-Expo, on Thursday said the enrolment drive would also help address the problem of the shrinking student population in the city.

Four major local school councils will hold their first joint education fair in Hong Kong aimed at enticing some of the more than 200,000 students in Guangdong province to enrol in the city’s institutions as cross-border demand for places grows.

“In mid-2022, about 520,000 Hong Kong residents lived in Guangdong province, of which, 170,000 Hongkongers were aged up to 14, while 53,000 were aged 15 to 24,” a leaflet posted online by the organisers said. “A total of 220,000 students are still at the stage of schooling.”

It added the fair would allow both newly recruited professionals planning to develop their careers in the city and Hong Kong students living over the border to better understand the local education system and obtain more information from the schools directly.

The fair aims to help Hong Kong students living over the border to better understand the local education system. Photo: Sam Tsang

“Currently there is a lack of information [about local schools] for parents living in the Greater Bay Area with some of them even missing the admission deadlines,” the leaflet said, referring to Beijing’s plan to unify Hong Kong, Macau and nine Guangdong cities into an economic powerhouse.

“There are no platforms to put together the schools and parents who cannot get useful information about studying.”

Mainland parents admired Hong Kong’s education system as it cultivated students with moral and academic excellence, the organisers added.

“The pressure of the gaokao is huge while the Diploma of Secondary Education balances students’ learning, interests and diverse development,” they wrote, referring to the university entrance exams used over the border and in the city respectively.

The city is facing a decline in the number of students, which threatens the survival of schools.

Lee Yi-ying, the chairwoman of Hong Kong Subsidised Secondary School Council, said the organisers hoped to promote local education to city residents living on the mainland and help nurture talent for the future, as well as address the systemic problem of the shrinking student population.

“Recently, there has been a growing number of inquiries from the mainland to ask about schools’ application processes, particularly some of the professionals under the Top Talent Pass Scheme,” the secondary school principal said. “Some of them are returning to Hong Kong after a stint on the mainland during the pandemic. They generally want more information from schools.

“The fair is also a way to tell Hong Kong’s education story well.”

The Post earlier reported that professionals arriving in Hong Kong under the talent recruitment scheme had brought nearly 19,000 children with them.

Education authorities previously projected the number of children in Hong Kong aged six would fall to 50,000 in 2029 from the 57,300 recorded this year, while the number of pupils aged 12 would drop from 71,600 to 60,100 over the same period. Not all of them would join the school place allocation system as some would go on to private sector institutions.

There have been four school mergers due to under-enrolment since last year.

Two primary schools have also announced they would cease operation in a few years: an elite private primary school in Kowloon Tong and an aided primary school in Pok Fu Lam. A third one, an aided primary school in Wong Tai Sin, was told to close down after three years by education authorities due to insufficient enrolment.

According to the promotional leaflet, the event will include principals speaking about the features of the local education system, on-site interviews and mock written tests for students.

Schools participating in the fair were expected to set up booths and post their promotional materials on various mainland and local social media platforms via a designated agency, the organisers added.