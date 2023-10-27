A Hong Kong minister has dismissed as a “total misunderstanding” suggestions that a proposed course designed to boost patriotism among primary school pupils is tantamount to making national education a stand-alone subject.

Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin said on Friday that the plan to replace general studies in primary schools with two subjects – humanities and science – from the 2025-26 academic year was an improvement to the syllabus and included the injection of more elements related to the country.

She maintained the new curriculum was largely based on the existing one and not a major change.

“There is no such independent subject [for national education] … we are now enriching [general studies] with national history, culture and geography,” Choi insisted.

Secretary for Education Christine Choi says the new curriculum is largely based on the existing one. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

She was responding to questions on the changes at a media briefing to discuss the policy address proposals for education.