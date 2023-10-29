She said her college’s programmes had always been practical and work-oriented, with graduates aware of the professions they were qualified for and the jobs they would do.

But Chan said the government had to provide more information on what exactly it expected from applied sciences universities.

She also appealed to the government to increase tuition fee subsidies for courses at the new specialist universities to attract more students.

Sally Chan Wai-chi, president of Tung Wah College in Ho Man Tin, Kowloon, said her school was preparing to upgrade and was interested in becoming a university of applied sciences.

Hong Kong’s plan to have a new university of applied sciences up and running by as early as next year has prompted the head of a private institution to ask the government for more details.

Chan added the government should increase subsidies for applied sciences courses to encourage more students to sign up.

She said a subsidy of 70 to 80 per cent of the tuition fees would be a good way to attract students to the applied sciences.

Self-financing institutions received subsidies of about half the tuition fees, Chan added.

The annual fees for subsidised programmes at Tung Wah College range from HK$17,260 to HK$82,890 for the next academic year.

Chan said that institutions cleared to become private or applied sciences universities would also need more resources, particularly campus space.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said several institutions could become universities of applied sciences, with the first expected to open next year, in his policy address last week.

A government source explained becoming a university would be a two-step process.

An existing institution would first have to become a private university, with Executive Council approval, before the Education Bureau considered whether to back its rebranding as a university of applied sciences.

Lee said the government and the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications would establish standards covering aspects such as the new university’s admission criteria, curriculum, accreditation, the types of jobs it would prepare students for, and collaboration with industry next year.

The source said that unlike traditional universities, applied sciences institutions offered courses tailored to industry and workplace needs.

Such institutions overseas provided students with hands-on, job-specific training in a range of courses including those related to careers in healthcare, engineering, industrial design and architecture.

The source said it was hoped the new universities would take students not based on their academic results alone, but also previous experience and produce “work-ready” graduates.

Tung Wah is not the only institution that could upgrade and take on the new role outlined in the policy address.

The Vocational Training Council said the Technological and Higher Education Institute, which offered 20 degree programmes, would be keen to apply for the upgrade.

It was reported last month that Caritas Institute of Higher Education, in Tseung Kwan O, was awaiting the Executive Council’s approval to become the third private university and the city’s first Catholic university.

The Post has asked the institute if it would apply to become universities of applied sciences.

The city already has two private universities, Shue Yan University in North Point and Hang Seng University in Sha Tin.

Tung Wah College is known for its practical nursing and healthcare courses, and was already planning to apply for private university status in the 2025/26 academic year.

The college, established in 2010, is the city’s only self-financing tertiary institution offering professionally accredited allied health degree programmes, including in medical laboratory technology, occupational therapy, radiation therapy and physiotherapy. It has almost 4,000 students.

The policy address also outlined plans to develop a Northern Metropolis University Town, where postsecondary institutions would be encouraged to strengthen cooperation with renowned mainland and overseas institutions.

The government would launch a new round of the land grant scheme and start-up loan programme in the short term to support self-financing postsecondary institutions to develop their campuses.

The government source said it wanted to change the sometimes poor perception of vocational education.

Chan said there was a lack of understanding of applied sciences education in the city.

She added, although Hong Kong did not yet have an applied sciences university, the concept was not new elsewhere and that “more education and explanation” were needed.